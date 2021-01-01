Cute Sea Animal Seafood Eater Humor Quote Designs Funny Shrimp Gift for Men Women Cool Fishing Prawn Lover Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Do you like sea animals? Get this Keep It Shrimple artwork suitable for men, women, boys, girls, youths, and teens. A great matching trend for couples, dad, mom, husband, wife, boyfriend and girlfriend who are fans of eating crayfish, lobsters or crawfish. The best present for him and her on Birthday, Christmas and other holidays. Father and mother can give this to kids, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters and toddlers who love fishing. Family and friends that are seafood restaurant chefs, cooks or fishermen. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only