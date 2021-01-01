Earth Day Gear by &Zoo Funny Save Earth Day Banana Lovers Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Save the Earth, it's the only planet with Bananas - Funny Earth Day tee for April 22nd. Gift for Fruit lovers, vegetarians, planet advocates, vegans, this funny design spreads the message of fun and yum. Humorous banana jokes. Are you interested in recycling and saving our planet from climate change and global warming? Raise awareness with this Earth Day Design. Earth Day is Every Day with "Earth Day Gear by &Zoo" click the link above the product name for more designs! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only