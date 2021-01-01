From dog lover gift shop
Dog lover gift shop Funny Sarcastic Dog Exploring Mountains Trip Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
This funny exploring some shit sarcastic Dog design is a hard gift for someone crazy about dogs and have a sarcastic sense of humor. Get it for a funny sarcastic dad, friend, boyfriend or girlfriend who love going to explore new places with their dogs. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only