Cute and Fun Pride Apparel Funny Pride Colorful Rainbow Sounds Gay I'm in LGBTQ Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

A great gay pride gift for anyone who is lgbt or lgbtq, or just supports gay rights or lgbtq rights. If you're gay, lesbian, bisexual, trangender or queer, you'll love this pride design. As a gift, to wear to a pride party, pride march or celebration Show support for gay, lesbian, transgender and bisexual rights with this cute design. If you believe in human rights, civil rights or social justice, you might like this apparel. Don't fear being queer and embrace being a homosexual. Celebrate! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only