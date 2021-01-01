Cute Squat Bench Deadlift Fitness Lb Lover Designs Funny Powerlifting Cool 1000 Pound Club Gift For Men Women Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

If you are a weightlifting enthusiast then Grab this Squat Bench Deadlift 1000 Pound Club Member art that is suitable for men, women, boys, and girls. Ideal trend for dad, mom, husband, wife, boyfriend, and girlfriend that are gym instructors and coaches. Best present for him and her on Birthdays, Christmas, and other holidays. Kids, sons, daughters, and toddlers can give this to fathers, mothers, uncles, and aunts that are powerlifters, weightlifters, and sports athletes who love to workout and exercise. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only