Pomeranian Lovers Apparel and Designs Funny Pomeranian I Fluffs It Cute Dog Lover Graphic Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Ain't it the best feeling for a dog lover to receive love in-return by their dog? Get this "I Fluffs It" design with a cute Pomeranian in a painting style illustration and fuchsia pink background. Perfect for men and women who make sure to spend time and cuddle with their Pomeranian in every free time they get. Grab this design now for yourself, and send this as a gift to friends and family that love Pomeranians. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only