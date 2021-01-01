From fast food italian pizza food lover gift
Fast Food Italian Pizza Food Lover Gift Funny Pizzaholic Fast Food Lover Foodie Italian Pizza Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
I Wonder If Pizza Thinks About Me Too. If you love Italian food then this pizza design is exactly for you! Get this pizza design for a foodie who loves to eat fast food, is a pizzaholic, makes the best pizza crust or is a pizza lover! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only