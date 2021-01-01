Cute Rodent Animal Love Family Matching Designs Funny Mom Gift for Women Cool Squirrel Lover Mama Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

If chipmunks and guinea pigs adorn you then grab this Squirrel Mom Polka Dot Headband artwork suitable for women. Gift from boys, girls, men, dad, husband and boyfriend to their mom, wife or girlfriend that are whisperers, veterinarians or vet assistants. Best present for her on Birthdays, Christmas, and other holidays. Kids, sons, daughters, and toddlers can give this as a mother's day offering to their mommy, mama, sister, aunt, and grandma who are a squirrel pet owner, squirrel lovers or a rodent hunter. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only