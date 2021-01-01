Cute Mother's Day Pilot Chopper Humor Lover Design Funny Mom Gift for Women Cool Helicopter Parent Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Surprise your loving parent with trendy artwork. Grab this Helicopter Mom graphic that is suitable for women. An excellent gift from men, boys, girls, dad, husband, and boyfriend to their mom, wife, or girlfriend that are overprotective to their children. The best present for her on Birthdays, Christmas and other holidays. This hilarious print makes a perfect Mother's Day offering from kids, sons, daughters, and toddlers to their mommy, sister, aunt, nana, and grandma who always love taking care of them. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only