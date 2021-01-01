From trumpet gifts&accessories

Trumpet Gifts&Accessories Funny Marching Band Player Saying Trumpeter Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

$24.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

This cool trumpet design is perfect to wear for a trumpet player who loves playing the trumpet in a marching band or in an orchestra or is a jazz trumpet lover. Funny trumpet saying designed for trumpet lovers, brass instruments lovers and trumpeter bandmates. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com