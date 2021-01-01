Cosmetics MakeUp Skincare Lashes Esthetician Gifts Funny Lashoholic Heart Beauty Eyelash Make Up Artist MUA Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

You love to do make-up, to beautify your friends and acquaintances and to look hot with make-up? Mascara, eyeliner and eyelash curler are your constant companions? Then get this funny I Tend to Lash Out top! Funny Lashoholic Heart Beauty Eyelash Make Up Artist MUA motif is a perfect gift for Christmas, birthday or other holidays for friends, acquaintances and family members. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only