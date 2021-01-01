Best Karaoke Gift Idea Cute Musician Humor Quote Funny Karaoke Designs for Women Girls Singing Music Lovers Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

If you are a singing fan and music enthusiast then you will love this Karaoke Queen artwork that is suitable for women, girls, youths, and teens. Cute gift idea from men, boys, dad, and husband to their mom, wife, or girlfriend for karaoke night parties. Cool present for her on Birthdays and Christmas. Great for kids, daughters, toddlers, mother, aunt and grandma who like to sing, singers, band members, or vocalists. Use it when going to concerts and festivals. Perfect addition to your karaoke accessories. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only