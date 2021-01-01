From deez nuts inappropriate christmas gifts

DEEZ NUTS Inappropriate Christmas Gifts Funny Inappropriate Christmas Gift NUTCRACKER DEEZ NUTS Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

$21.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Inappropriate Christmas gifts, like this funny Nutcracker gift, are funny Christmas gifts! Nutcrackers say I'M NOT A PLAYER I JUST CRUSH A LOT as they crush nuts like walnuts. Nutcrackers can crack a lot of nuts, especially DEEZ NUTS. Show off your inappropriate sense of humor with Inappropriate Christmas gifts! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com