Superior Skiing Tees Funny I'm Easy Ski Snowboard Green Marker Mountain Sign Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Do you love fresh mountain powder for skiing, shredding, and snowboarding? Know some special ski bum or bunny who does? Then hit the slopes on your next ski trip to Colorado, Utah, or Vermont with this winter sport apparel. Grab your mountain skis, ski mask, snow jacket, and head for the ski lift. This design would make a great birthday or Christmas gift for ski racing, freestyle, or backcountry skiers. Perfect for family or team photos during your apres ski. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only