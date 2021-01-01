Cute Animal Meme Fan Sarcastic Humor Quote Designs Funny If I Were A Bird I'd Poop On | Cool Birdie Joke Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Do you love animal puns? Grab this If I Were A Bird I Know Who I'd Poop On art that is suitable for men, women, boys and girls. A great matching trend for couples, dad, mom, husband, wife, boyfriend and girlfriend that are veterinarian and vet assistants. An ideal present on Birthdays, Christmas and other holidays. Father and mother can give this to kids, brothers, sisters and toddlers who are pet owners who love chicks, seagulls and pigeons. Family and friends that are animal whisperers can have it too! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only