Introvert Cockatoo Keepers Funny I Just Really Love Birds, Ok Cockatoo Lover Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Do you like cockatoos or do you like watching them flying? Watching them from afar is so relaxing because they seem so free and we sometimes wish we can fly like them and soar up high even we don't have wings. Wear this tee while watching birds. Perfect for bird watchers, environmentalists, illegal logging advocates, nature lovers or ornithologists. We must make our move to stop poaching of animals and this tee could spread awareness. What are you waiting for? Order now! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only