Teerex Apparel Funny Husband Ask My Wife She Thinks She Knows Everything Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Chances are that you or someone you've met has a wife. Show off this humorous tee to let everyone know you love your wife and that she thinks she knows everything. Makes a great present for anyone who loves funny sayings, dad humor and quotes. This outfit is a perfect idea for men, friends, grandpa, husband, cousin, uncle, and family. Get this joke tee today or gift it to someone with an awesome sense of humor! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only