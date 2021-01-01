From skateboard skate halloween costume
Skateboard Skate Halloween Costume Funny Grim Reaper Skater Die Skating Skull Skeleton Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
A little Grim Reaper who likes to go to work or to the next Halloween party with his skateboard. Sometimes he stops at the skate park and talks to other skaters about the latest trends in the skater scene. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only