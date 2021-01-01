Cute & Sassy Custom Gifts Funny Gifts for Dad & Grandpa Fishing Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Funny fishing graphic and quote for your favorite fisherman. Funny saying, Fish Come In 3 Sizes Small, Medium & The Giant That Broke My Line. Wear this for luck to a fun fishing tournament to intimidate your competitors. For your dad, brother or grandpa who love to fish. Fish angler graphic is a funny gift that will make them laugh. This design will quickly become a fishermens favorite to wear fishing on boats, out on a lake, pond or deep sea fishing vacation. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only