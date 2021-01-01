Cute Stone Gem Mineral Collector Rockhound Designs Funny Geology Gift Men Women Cool Rock Collecting Geologist Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

If you are a stone collecting enthusiast then get this That's What I Do I Collect Rocks And I Know Things artwork that is suitable for men, women, boys, girls, youths, and teens. The best present for him and her on Birthdays, Christmas, and other holidays. An excellent gift for couples, dad, mom, husband, wife, boyfriend, and girlfriend that are geology professors, students, or miners. Father and mother that are mining and rockhounding lovers can give it to kids, sons, daughters, and toddlers who love rocks. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only