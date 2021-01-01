Tronic Tees Funny Flamingos Drinking Mimosas Alcohol Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

If you like flamingos and you love a good mimosa then this will be a great design for you to own. Awesome gift idea. Great for that wine mimosa cocktail drinker who likes to kick back and have a good time. Cute alcohol drinking illustratiowith original design by Tronic Tees. Pineapple. Great for groups, parties and social events. Party hearty with this design. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only