From drone pilot gift quadcopter present
Drone Pilot Gift Quadcopter Present Funny Drone Pilot Saying Quadcopter Flying Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
A hilarious drone quote. Awesome for drone pilots who love to fly their quadcopter. Perfect for fpv drone racing fans and drone lover who love flying drones as a hobby. Unique for colleagues, friends, kids, boys, dad and men. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only