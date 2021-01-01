Cool Drone Gift Tricopter Quadcopter Pilot Apparel Funny Drone Design for Women Mom Helicopter Chopper Lovers Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Are you a drone helicopter or chopper lover? This funny DRIVING MY HUSBAND CRAZY ONE DRONE AT A TIME is a novelty gift idea for drone operators, racer and photographers. For girlfriend, wife, grandma, mommy, aunt, her, mama who compete in racing league. Best present on birthday & Christmas for men, women, kids, boys, girls and toddlers who are a fan of rotorcraft themed clothing, stuff and accessories. Cute clothes for drone pilot, cameraman, cinematographer and enthusiast who love to take aerial photos. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only