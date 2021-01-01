Gary Patterson Funny Dogs Road Trip Official Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Get your pooches together and pack up for a road trip! What are you forgetting? Created by America's leading cartoonist Gary Patterson. Perfect gift for dog lovers. This product is part of the Gary Patterson collection, click the Gary Patterson brand link to see the rest of the collection. Officially licensed Gary Patterson merchandise. Copyright Gary Patterson, licensed by the Zolan Agency. All rights reserved. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only