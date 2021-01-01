Best DJ Gift DJ Mixing Music Stuff & Accessories Funny DJ Design for Men Women Sound Engineer Disc Jockey Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

If you are a fan and lover or house and techno music, grab this What Part Of Don't You understand that features a DJ mixing desk art for men, women, boys, girls, youths, and teens. Cute novelty gift idea for dad, mom, husband and wife that are podcasters. Cool present for him and her on Birthdays, Christmas, and other holidays. Father and mother who are sound engineers can give this disc jockey costume to their kids and toddlers for themed parties. Perfect for sound mixers, radio or club DJs and musicians. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only