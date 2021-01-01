From teeisle argentina basketball

Teeisle Argentina Basketball Funny Dabbing Husky Argentina Basketball Fans Jersey Flag Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

$22.45
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Argentinian basketball design for proud basketball fans of the Argentina basketball team. Funny husky basketballer image basketball lovers jersey has a cute Siberian husky dog wearing a flag of Argentina sport jersey doing a hip hop dab dance. Husky dabbing basketball graphic for basketball practice or when cheering a championship tournament. Basketball dabbing dancer print for basketball girls and boys, basketball players and coaches. Get your Argentina's national flag basketball design now. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com