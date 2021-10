Penguin Zoo Animal Bird Lover Gifts Funny Cute Kawaii Love Penguins Bird Lovers Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Who will not adore and love these cute aquatic flightless birds? Whether you are a penguin lover, birdwatchers, bird nerds, or any person fascinated by penguins will enjoy this trendy animal nature enthusiast graphic mammal art. A great way to treat yourself or loved ones for Christmas or birthday to surprise your friends and family members with these awesome, trendy, and cool graphic designs. Zookeepers, zoo animal lovers or anyone who loves penguin themed party will like this. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only