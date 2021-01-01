From wilsigns beagle designs
Wilsigns Beagle Designs Funny Cute Beagle with glasses mom dog lover Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Great gift for dog lovers or/and breeders. Funny Sweet Cute Beagle with glasses and a bow tie If you are a proud Beagle owner and/or breeder, then this dog design is perfect for you. Show with this dog theme how much you love your Beagle. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only