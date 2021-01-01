From designsbyjnk5 crafting
DesignsByJnk5 Crafting Funny Crafting Unravel-Crochet Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
PERFECT GIFT IDEA FOR YOU - If you love Funny Yarn designs, this Crochet design is perfect for you. It is also great as a Knitting gift idea. IMPRESS YOUR FRIENDS AND FAMILY - Impress them with our I Crochet So I Don't Unravel design for Crafting design lovers. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only