From fandomizedrose
FandomizedRose Funny Cockatiel Yoga Poses Birb Memes Cute Parrot Doodle Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Perfect gift idea for Cockatiel owners and Parrot lovers. Funny & unique Cockatiel Yoga apparel for Cockatiel whisperer, crazy parrot lady, bird dad, Cockatiel owner, or animal lover. Cockatiel doodles for a woman who loves retro outfits. Cockatiels are adorable bird pets and they have attitude. They're angry, funny and cute. They scream and eat seeds. This graphic cat design with funny phrase makes a great Birthday gift, Christmas gift and Mother's Day present idea for a friend. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only