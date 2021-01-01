From eat. sleep. repeat. apparel
Eat. Sleep. Repeat. Apparel Funny Christmas Eat Sleep Boxing Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
A perfect Christmas and birthday case for a boxing lover who loves boxing and won’t stop whatsoever. Wear it yourself or give it to someone special. A cool yet funny and humorous shirt to show that you're passionate about boxing. Also for those who enjoy humor, jokes. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only