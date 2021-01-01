From car guy hub
Car Guy Hub Funny Car Guy Gift - Nitrous Is Like A Hot Chick Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
This is perfect for any Sarcastic Guy, Car Collector or Drag Racer who loves driving cars fast, laughing about Car Guy stories and fast cars! Also, a great item for anyone who is a car fanatic or in car sales! Car enthusiast funny novelty gear make a great gift. Great for a cool matching family or team photo. For other great graphics and styles please click Car Guy Hub. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only