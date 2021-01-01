Brood X Cicada 17 Year Bug Insect Lover Retro Tee Funny Brood X Cicada Let Me Sing You The Song Of My People Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Brood X known for their fire-engine-red eyes, their loud choruses and their dramatic emergence every 17 years. Show your love of entomology from cicadas and other insects with this vintage retro style design that says "Trying To Sleep? Let Me Sing You This is the funny gift for anyone who loves to works with insects like entomologist, entomophagist, scientists, biologists, entomologists, nature lovers or any child going through a bug stage. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only