From wine tasting and drinking men women shirt
Wine Tasting and Drinking Men Women Shirt Funny Bottle DNA Shirt Red White Wine Drinking Lover Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Wine is in my DNA. This funny wine design makes a great gift dad, mom, grandma and grandpa who love drinking Pinot Noir, Sauvignon, Merlot, etc. Life is better with wine. Funny Wine Bottle Drinking Shirt. Let's wear this shirt to party and it will make your friends laugh. Perfect birthday gift for your boyfriend or girlfriend who love drinking wine. just a girl who love drinking wine. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only