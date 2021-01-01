Cute Bird Animal Lover Lady Humor Quote Designs Funny Bird Gift for Women Just A Girl Who Loves Kiwis Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Complete your kiwi stuffed animal collection with this Just A Girl Who Loves Kiwi art cool for women, youths, and teens. Ideal gift from boys, men, dad, husband, and boyfriend to their mom, wife, or girlfriend that are veterinarians or vet assistants. Best present for him and her on Birthdays, Christmas, and other holidays. Father and mother can give this to their kids, sons, daughters, and toddlers who love bird watching, bird enthusiasts, and whisperers. Great for friends that are a fan of pun prints. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only