Cute Alcohol Drinker Humor Quote Lover Pun Designs Funny Beer Drinking Gift For Men Women Cool Days Of The Week Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Share a good vibe while drinking and grab this I Only Drink Beer 3 Days A Week Yesterday, Today & Tomorrow artwork that is suitable for men, women, legal boys, and girls. Ideal for dad, mom, husband, wife, boyfriend, and girlfriend that are beer drinkers. The best present for him and her on Birthdays, Christmas, and other holidays. Kids, sons, daughters, and toddlers can give this to their fathers, uncle, brother, and grandpa who love gag prints. Use this when going to pubs, bars, or friend's reunion party. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only