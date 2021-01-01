Roles And Tasks In Broadway Theater Funny Because Im The Director Thats Why Theater Arts Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Are you an actor or actress that performs in theaters or movie? This tee is the perfect one to wear while on a stage performing on an audience. You can also wear this while doing anything and any day you like. Be the best actor the world has seen. Perfect gift for actors, actresses, directors, performers, theater artists, writers, story producers or anyone you think would like this tee. Perfect to give on any occasion like birthdays, Christmas or reunions. What are you waiting for? Add to cart now! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only