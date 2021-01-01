From ingenius bubble bath girl in a bathtub
InGENIUS Bubble Bath Girl In A Bathtub Funny Bath Lovers Woman in Bathtub Bubbles Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
After a stressful and busy day, indulge yourself in a nice, warm, relaxing bubble bath. Celebrate National Bubble Bath Day with a glass of wine in a hot tub full of bubbles. A great match for all bathtub lovers or hardworking moms who love bubble baths. Funny Bubble Bath Lovers Woman In Bathtub Bubbles 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only