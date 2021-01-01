Lumberjack Quotes Funny Arborist Gift I Hug Trees with My Chainsaw Lumberjack Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

If you have a favorite profession or a style then this amazing lumberjack design is exactly for you! Lumberjacks are North American workers who work in the forest and have big beards and popular style! Gift idea for Christmas, birthday, father's day or any other present giving occasion. Get this gift for your special friend or family member who is a logger, wood cutter, woodworkers and carpenters, or is a lumberjack! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only