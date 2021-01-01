Weruva Funky Chunky Chicken Soup with Pumpkin Grain-Free Canned Cat Food, 3-oz, case of 24

Bring some delicious nutrition to your kitty’s bowl with the Weruva Funky Chunky Chicken Soup with Pumpkin Grain-Free Canned Cat Food. Made with lean, cage-free chicken breast and pumpkin as the top ingredients, every bite is loaded with the meat your little carnivore craves, and all the protein he needs for healthy muscles. Since it’s formulated with a perfectly-balanced blend of vitamins, minerals and heart-healthy taurine, every easy-open can is actually a complete meal—on its own or as a tasty kibble topper. It’s no wonder that for cats everywhere, Weruva is also known as “the best cat food under the sun!”