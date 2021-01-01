Canada National Parks Shirts & Gifts - Fundy Fundy National Park Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Unique souvenir from Canada for anyone from Canada or who has visited the Great White North. Perfect birthday gift or Christmas present for Canadians if you are missing your home in Canada, or for past or future visitors. Remember your Canadian wilderness camping vacation, RV trip, or visit to the National Parks of Canada. Tourists will love this Canadian National Park design. Enjoy hiking, biking, backpacking, fishing, wildlife watching, and birding in Canada’s parks. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only