Fun Time Compare 6'8"x10' Area Rug

The Zoomie Kids Compare Kids' Rug gives children an easy way to learn the concept of antonyms. It will help them visualize and learn the opposites of each displayed word and its corresponding image. Whether it is used as a classroom rug or next to your child's bed, this rug is an inspired choice. The black background showcases the brilliant graphic images and bright colors. Children will enjoy memorizing each of the antonyms featured on this colorful rug. It is both a learning tool and a comfy place for feet.