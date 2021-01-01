Trademark Fine Art 'Fun in the Sun I' Canvas Art by Veronique Charron

Artist: Veronique CharronSubject: TyporaphyStyle: BeachyProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features the phrae "Chill Out!" over a stylized beach scene with a patterned umbrella, colorful sandals, and a green an dyellow popsicle. Prominent Colors: White, Yellow, Tan, Pink, Turquoise, Light Blue, Blue French Canadian artist Veronique Charron takes inspiration for her fresh, graphic designs from the environment that surrounds her country home near Charlevoix, Quebec. Veronique's formal study focused on graphic art and design, though the style of her artwork is uniquely her own. From fashion to flowers, she captures her subjects using a dynamic mix of texture, color and youthful flair. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.