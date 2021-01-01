Fun at The Beach by Marmont Hill - Wrapped Canvas Print

Note how the sea meets the shore in this serene beach piece. This work gives a birds-eye-view of the beach goers as they sprinkle across the landscape. Proudly made in the USA, this piece is printed on canvas before it’s stretched over non-warping wooden bars for a gallery-wrapped look. With wall-mounting hooks included, this artful accent is ready to hang up as soon as it reaches your front door. Size: 12" H x 18" W x 1.5" D