From swiss military watch
FullSize Ergonomic Wireless PC Mouse with Fast Scrolling
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Full-size wireless mouse with fast-scrolling, clickable wheel and forward/back thumb buttons for fast, easy navigating through large documents and web pages Ergonomically designed for right-handed users; smooth, gently curved profile fits perfectly in the palm of the hand for enhanced comfort 2.4 GHz (non-bluetooth) wireless connection; uses a small USB receiver that can stay plugged into your computer without obstructing other ports Optical sensor (1600 DPI resolution) works on most surfaces; uses 2 AA batteries (included); battery LED light and on/off switch for extended battery life Compatible with Windows 7, 8, and 10; backed by an 1-year limited warranty