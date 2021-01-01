FullQueen Size Bedding Duvet Cover World Map Design 3 Piece Set Unisex Soft Brushed Microfiber Durable WrinkleResistant Allergy Free? ?Adults Men.

3 PIECES BED SHEET SET - includes 1 Duvet Cover and 2 Pillowcases - DOES NOT INCLUDE DUVET INSERT TOP QUALITY CONSTRUCTION durable microfiber construction for superior temperature control will keep you warm and comfortable all night long SEE AND FEEL THE DIFFERENCE - the soft material feels ultra-soft to the touch and breaths well making for the best night sleep INCREDIBLY DURABLE - wrinkle-resistant and stain-resistant; 100% Hypo-allergenic, Allergy Free light Microfiber WASH INSTRUCTIONS - machine wash, gentle or delicate, remove promptly, tumble dry, normal and low heat