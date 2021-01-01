From hubbardton forge
Fullered Impressions Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (185400-1048)
The Fullered Impressions Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge is a modern composition of beautifully handcrafted materials. A cylindrical, hand-blown Glass shade is suspended by a hand-forged wrought Iron frame. With asymmetrically composed details, slim panel accents curve around the sides of the glass shade, featuring a distinctive grooved texture created by a fuller hammer. Diffusing an even and warm light, this pendant layers over counters and end tables to add an individual touch to surroundings. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Cylinder. Color: White. Finish: Black, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting