Full Wooden Slat Adjustable Head Only Bed Base Black - PragmaBed

The PragmaBed Simple Adjust Head Only Wood Slat brings a full range of flexibility to the original foldable foundation, designed to eliminate the traditional box spring. We've carefully engineered the frame with 80 degrees of articulation for adjustable support. The simple assembly process doesn't require additional tools as the frame unfolds to its full size. To support the portability of the design, we use heavy-duty steel at a thicker gauge than standard metal frames to ensure a solid foundation with flexible birch wood slats that provide active support for spring mattresses. Other details like recessed wire supports and capped feet protect your floors and bedding, while a hypoallergenic powder-coated finish provides resistance to bedbugs and dust mites.