Full Waldorf Metal Bed Gold - Room & Joy

Let your style shine through with the Room and Joy Waldorf Metal Bed. Intricately designed, this bed features bold curves that strikingly contrast with the simple straight detailing on both the headboard and footboard. This stunning yet minimalist design is guaranteed to bring a vintage charm to your bedroom. Founded on a sturdy metal frame, we promise to deliver optimal support and durability. But wait there’s more! The metal slats, a center metal rail and additional legs, all deliver extra support and comfort. The innovative metal slat base system allows air to pass freely beneath your bed, keeping your mattress fresher, for longer! Accommodating all personal preferences, the Waldorf Metal Bed is not only available in multiple sizes but also in several colors! Plus, the adjustable base height options include a 7” or 11” inch clearance, practical to fit your needs. Ships in one box for stress-free handling and assembles quickly. Full bed can support up to 450lb in maximum weight. Don’t forget to dress up your bed with decorative accessories to help complete the look of your bedroom.