iKey Full Travel IK-88-TP-USB-P Keyboard and Mouse Combo, Black (IK-88-TP-USB-P)

Designed to fit into existing mobile mounting systems, iKey has added a model to the Transformer Keyboard line. This keyboard does not include a USB port. These rugged keyboards are built for use in EMS, police and service vehicles. The Transformer Keyboard is also fully sealed and is resistant to dirt, dust and spills that can ruin most keyboards..1-year manufacturer limited warranty.88 keys for improved typing speeds and accuracy; including 12 functional keys.Comes in black.Wired connectivity for accuracy and dependability